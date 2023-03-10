TDP will end political interference in education institutions, says Lokesh

Political interference in educational institutions is damaging the academic sector in the State, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokes, felt on Friday and promised that once the party is back into government this will be completely checked.

Totally agreeing with the representatives of the students and the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of youth activists at Madanapalle, Lokesh said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is taking over the aided educational institutions only with an eye on the assets owned by these institutions worth hundreds of crores.

The students and the JAC representatives submitted a memorandum to Mr Lokesh at Madanapalle during his ongoing Yuva Galam pada yatra on the problems the local educational institutions are facing.

The BT College, which produced several top dignitaries, including some chief ministers and some judges, was taken over by the State Government last year. Of the existing courses earlier, only a few are being continued, they submitted in the memorandum to Lokesh.

Though it is more than seven months since the State Government has taken over the college, till now the vacancies for the teaching and the non-teaching staff have not been filled while only an incharge principal is managing the whole institution, they mentioned in the memorandum.

The JAC leaders wanted the BT College to be upgraded as a university and the assets of the institution be protected.

“The State Government is forcibly taking over the educational institutions being managed by Christian and Minority trusts and even academic institutions are not being spared by Jagan,” he said.

Lakhs of poor students who have been studying in these institutions are deprived of their right to pursue their studies, Lokesh said and promised the JAC leaders that once the TDP forms the government again political interference in educational institutions will be checked completely and quality education will be extended to the students.

Earlier, several prominent local leaders met Lokesh at Madanapalle and complained to him that the youth are migrating to the neighbouring States as there are no employment opportunities here since there are no industries locally. They also said that the condition of the roads in the town is very bad. The tomato farmers are not getting the MSP, they said.