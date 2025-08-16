Teja Sajja’s Mirai Grabs 4 On IMDb Most Anticipated Films

Teja Sajja is coming up with another larger-than-life superhero saga Mirai, which is gearing up for release on September 5th with high expectations set by teaser and Vibe Undi song. The promotional activities are also in full swing.

The movie attained a great feat by grabbing 4th position among most anticipated Indian films on the leading global entertainment database IMDb. Considering the number of big-star releases lined up this year, this achievement highlights the tremendous buzz surrounding the film.

Teja Sajja shot to nationwide fame with the massive success of HanuMan. As reported earlier, the Hindi theatrical rights of Mirai have been acquired by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The film will be released in eight languages, expanding its reach across markets.

Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, Mirai is expected to keep cine goers engaged with regular updates leading up to its grand release.