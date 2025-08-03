x
Teja Sajja’s Mirai Vibe Undi, The Latest Music Sensation

Published on August 3, 2025

Teja Sajja’s Mirai Vibe Undi, The Latest Music Sensation

It’s important for any movie, regardless of genre, to have at least one or two superhit songs to generate initial buzz. The makers of Teja Sajja’s upcoming Pan-India spectacle Mirai recently released the first single, Vibe Undi, and it has quickly become a musical sensation.

From composition and vocals to lyrics, visuals, and choreography, every element of the song comes together exceptionally well, making it a potential blockbuster. The orchestration is a vibrant mix of classic and electronic instruments, while the lyrics reflect the protagonist’s love for his girl. Armaan Malik’s vocals bring in the perfect amount of swag.

Teja Sajja gets a chance to showcase his dance skills, and he makes the most of it. The choreography is both cool and trendy, adding to the song’s appeal. With over 15 million views already, the track has undoubtedly generated additional buzz for the film, directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni.

Produced by People Media Factory, Mirai is slated for a global release on September 5th.

