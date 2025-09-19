Telangana Techie Shot Dead by US Police

A 29-year-old man from Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district was shot dead by police in California, United States, after a reported fight with his roommate. The incident occurred on September 3 in Santa Clara, where Mohammed Nizamuddin, a software professional, had been working after completing his Master’s degree in the US.

His family said they were informed of his death only days later by one of his friends. The exact details of what led to the shooting remain unclear, but local police claim that Nizamuddin had stabbed his roommate and was holding a knife when officers arrived at the scene. He was reportedly threatening further violence when the police shot him. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later declared dead. His roommate is being treated for injuries.

Nizamuddin’s father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, requesting help in bringing his son’s body back to India. He said he has no clear information on why the police opened fire and urged Indian officials in the US to intervene.

Santa Clara Police Chief Cory Morgan stated that officers acted to prevent further harm and believed their response saved at least one life. Two knives were recovered from the scene.

The family, supported by Majlis Bachao Tahreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, is now appealing for a thorough investigation and swift assistance from the Indian government to repatriate the body and understand what truly happened.