x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

Telangana Techie Shot Dead by US Police

Published on September 19, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Mixed Response for SRK’s Son Debut Project
image
Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
image
Telangana Techie Shot Dead by US Police
image
Tamil Comedian passes away
image
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: House gets a New Captain

Telangana Techie Shot Dead by US Police

A 29-year-old man from Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district was shot dead by police in California, United States, after a reported fight with his roommate. The incident occurred on September 3 in Santa Clara, where Mohammed Nizamuddin, a software professional, had been working after completing his Master’s degree in the US.

His family said they were informed of his death only days later by one of his friends. The exact details of what led to the shooting remain unclear, but local police claim that Nizamuddin had stabbed his roommate and was holding a knife when officers arrived at the scene. He was reportedly threatening further violence when the police shot him. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later declared dead. His roommate is being treated for injuries.

Nizamuddin’s father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, requesting help in bringing his son’s body back to India. He said he has no clear information on why the police opened fire and urged Indian officials in the US to intervene.

Santa Clara Police Chief Cory Morgan stated that officers acted to prevent further harm and believed their response saved at least one life. Two knives were recovered from the scene.

The family, supported by Majlis Bachao Tahreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, is now appealing for a thorough investigation and swift assistance from the Indian government to repatriate the body and understand what truly happened.

Next Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Previous Tamil Comedian passes away
else

TRENDING

image
Mixed Response for SRK’s Son Debut Project
image
Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
image
Tamil Comedian passes away

Latest

image
Mixed Response for SRK’s Son Debut Project
image
Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
image
Telangana Techie Shot Dead by US Police
image
Tamil Comedian passes away
image
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: House gets a New Captain

Most Read

image
ED Raids Heat Up: Sasikala-Linked Benami Case Back in Spotlight
image
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Sees Heated Debate Over Farmers’ Concerns
image
Liquor, Lies & ₹3,500 Crore: ED Cracks Down on AP’s Biggest Booze Scam

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions