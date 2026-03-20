Thaman to work with Trivikram Again

Top director Trivikram and young composer Thaman worked on films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Guntur Kaaram in the past. Trivikram is currently directing Victory Venkatesh and the family entertainer is titled Adarsha Kutumbam. Instead of working with Thaman, Trivikram has roped in young composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar for the film. Many are left in shock and the speculations said that there are creative differences between Trivikram and Thaman.

The young composer has now clarified that they met before the film and decided to take a break. “I and Trivikram sir wanted to take a break and he wanted to work with a new team for Adarsha Kutumbam. I will work with Trivikram garu in God of War, which is his biggest film” told Thaman. Trivikram has been working on God of War from a long time and the shoot commences before the end of this year. More details will be announced soon.