The Baker and the Beauty trailer brims with love and emotions

Telugu OTT platform Aha, a household name for Telugu entertainment, has joined hands with Annapurna Studio for an original called The Baker and the Beauty.

The trailer of the series has been released, which gives details to the viewers about the worlds of the lead characters, played by Santosh Shobhan and Tina Shilparaj.

It shows the hot and cold relationship between them, their friends and family members. In other words, it promises to be an interesting show.

The Baker and the Beauty is a tale of two opposites, revolving around an unlikely romance between a middle-class youngster Vijay, who manages his parents’ small-time bakery and a film star Aira Vasireddy, a loner at heart despite having the world at her feet.

The Baker and the Beauty is directed by Jonathan Edwards. It will stream on Aha from September 10, 2021.