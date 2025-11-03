Pan-Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna played the lead role in an interesting attempt ‘The Girlfriend’ which is backed by top producer Allu Aravind. The film is hitting the screens on November 7th and the expectations are decent on this breezy romantic entertainer. The makers have closed all the deals before the film’s release which is quite good. Several producers are struggling to seal the non-theatrical deals before the release. But all the deals for The Girlfriend are closed.

Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights of The Girlfriend for a price of Rs 14 crores. The Hindi dubbing and satellite rights are sold for Rs 7 crores. The makers have recovered Rs 21 crores through the non-theatrical deals. The makers announced that Rashmika hasn’t taken any remuneration and she would be taking her pay after the release. The makers should have recovered the entire budget through the non-theatrical deals.

Geetha Arts has their own distribution system and the entire theatrical money would be a profit for Geetha Arts. The Girlfriend is a jackpot for Allu Aravind and his team if the film does decent in theatres. Rahul Ravindran is the director and Dheekshith Shetty is the other lead actor. Hesham Abdul Wahab scored the music for this romantic entertainer.