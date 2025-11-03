x
Home > Movie News

A Clean Sweep for Manjummel Boys

Published on November 3, 2025 by swathy

A Clean Sweep for Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is one of the biggest hits of Malayalam cinema. The 2024 film is also a big hit in Telugu and Tamil languages. The survival drama has swept all the awards at the Kerala State Awards that were announced today. The 55th Kerala State Awards were announced today and Manjummel Boys bagged nine awards right from Best Film, Best Director to the Best Cinematography, Sound Design and Sound Mixing. Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian announced the winners today.

Malayalam Superstar Mammootty is named as the Best Actor for his performance in Rahul Sadasivan’s Bramayugam. Shamla Hamza won the Best Actress award for Feminichi Fathima. Here is the list of awards for Manjummel Boys:

Best Film
Best Director: Chidambaram
Best Screenplay: Chidambaram
Best Supporting Actor: Soubin Shahir
Best Art Director: Ajayan Chalissery
Best Cinematography: Shyju Khalid
Best Sound Design – Shijin, Abhishek
Best Sound Mixing – Fazal and Shijin.
Best Lyricist : Vedan

