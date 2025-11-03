A Clean Sweep for Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is one of the biggest hits of Malayalam cinema. The 2024 film is also a big hit in Telugu and Tamil languages. The survival drama has swept all the awards at the Kerala State Awards that were announced today. The 55th Kerala State Awards were announced today and Manjummel Boys bagged nine awards right from Best Film, Best Director to the Best Cinematography, Sound Design and Sound Mixing. Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian announced the winners today.

Malayalam Superstar Mammootty is named as the Best Actor for his performance in Rahul Sadasivan’s Bramayugam. Shamla Hamza won the Best Actress award for Feminichi Fathima. Here is the list of awards for Manjummel Boys:

Best Film

Best Director: Chidambaram

Best Screenplay: Chidambaram

Best Supporting Actor: Soubin Shahir

Best Art Director: Ajayan Chalissery

Best Cinematography: Shyju Khalid

Best Sound Design – Shijin, Abhishek

Best Sound Mixing – Fazal and Shijin.

Best Lyricist : Vedan