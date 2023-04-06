Venky Atluri is back in the Sithara Entertainments’ stronghold for his upcoming film. Sithara Entertainments has once again joined forces with the renowned director Venky Atluri for their upcoming project. This collaboration marks their third project together after the blockbusters Rang De and Vaathi / SIR.

Venky Atluri who has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his unique style and ability to connect with the audience. He is a go-to director for many producers and has earned a reputation for delivering films that strike a chord with viewers.

Sithara Entertainments, on the other hand, has been on a winning streak with their recent hits, establishing themselves as one of the most sought-after production houses in the industry. Their eye for talent and ability to choose scripts that resonate with the audience has been key to their success.

More information about the film, including the cast and crew, will be revealed in the coming days!