Thiru Veer, Aishwarya Rajesh and Gangaa Entertainments Pan-India movie launched

Thiru Veer has delivered a good success with The Great Pre Wedding Show. Now, he has joined hands with Gangaa Entertainments for their Pan-India film. Aishwarya Rajesh is playing the leading lady role. The film, a hilarious entertainer, has been launched grandly, in Hyderabad, today.

Bharat Dharshan makes his directorial debut with this project, which is produced by Maheswara Reddy Mooli. Having made a mark with their first production Shivam Bhaje, Gangaa Entertainments, is ready to back another promising story written by the director himself.

The movie music will be composed by Bharath Manchiraju, an associate of the legendary MM Keeravani.

The film is designed to entertain a wider audience with universal and novel concept. The regular shoot of the film begins on November 19th and it will be released in four languages, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.