Epic Fantasy Gatha Vaibhavam Telugu release by PrimeShow

Gatha Vaibhavam starring SS Dushyanth and Ashika Ranganath is a sweeping love story that spans across ages. The epic fantasy is written, directed by and co-produced by Suni. It promises audiences a potent blend of emotional depth and visual grandeur.

The film’s market reach is set to expand significantly with PrimeShow Entertainment acquiring the Telugu rights. Their acquisition ensures a wide distribution for Gatha Vaibhavam across the Telugu states and major overseas markets like North America and Canada.

Gatha Vaibhavam is crafted to be a visual feast, featuring top-notch VFX and a complex, four-layered narrative that incorporates elements of romance, mythology, reincarnation, and period drama. The movie is scheduled for 14th November release.

With promotional activities already intensified, the film is designed to captivate audiences who appreciate emotionally rich and visually stunning storytelling.