Threat Letters to Andhra Pradesh Ministers Trigger Security Alert

A wave of threatening letters sent in the name of Maoists has created concern within the Andhra Pradesh government. At least four ministers are reported to have received similar warning letters, prompting police complaints and an ongoing investigation.

The first letter was received by Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh at his office in the Secretariat. The letter allegedly warned of danger to his family members and claimed to be from Maoists. Following the incident, the minister’s personal secretary Srinivasa Rao filed a complaint at Thullur Police Station on Tuesday night. Police have registered a case and launched an inquiry into the origin of the letter.

What has added to the seriousness of the situation is that three other ministers also reportedly received similar letters. Those named include Anagani Satya Prasad, Kollu Ravindra and Satyakumar. According to sources, all four letters carried a similar warning and even mentioned a phone number. The identical format has raised suspicions that the letters may have been sent by the same individual or group.

The fact that the letter reached a minister’s office inside the Secretariat has caused alarm. Security agencies are now examining how the communication was delivered and whether it was routed through postal channels or delivered by other means.

Speaking on the issue, Minister Kandula Durgesh said the letter has caused concern for his family. He expressed doubts about the authenticity of the claim that Maoists were behind it. He stated that the tone and style of the letter did not resemble typical Maoist communication. He also pointed out that the Tourism Department is not an area that would usually attract such threats.

Police are investigating multiple angles. They are examining whether the letters were genuinely sent by Maoists or whether mischief makers used the group’s name to create panic. Officials are also tracing the mentioned phone number and analyzing handwriting or printing patterns to identify possible suspects.

The timing of the incident has drawn attention as it comes while Assembly sessions are underway. Security around ministers and key government offices is expected to be tightened until clarity emerges.