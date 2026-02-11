x
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Politics

YSRCP MLAs Arrive, Raise Slogans, Leave Within Minutes

Published on February 11, 2026 by Sanyogita

YSRCP MLAs Arrive, Raise Slogans, Leave Within Minutes

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Session began today in Amaravati amid political tension and visible drama inside the House. What was expected to be a formal start to the session quickly turned into a brief protest followed by an early walkout by YSRCP legislators.

Governor Abdul Nazeer addressed the joint sitting of the Assembly and Council as part of the traditional opening of the Budget Session. In his speech, he reflected on the state’s journey after bifurcation. He said Andhra Pradesh faced severe constraints in resources but attempted long-term development. He also stated that the change in government in 2019 slowed progress and created administrative and financial stress. According to him, key sectors such as infrastructure, irrigation and power suffered setbacks during that period. He added that over the past nineteen months the present government has focused on restoring systems and steering the state back toward growth.

However, even before the speech could proceed smoothly, YSRCP MLAs began raising slogans inside the House. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party members entered the Assembly at 9.59 am. As soon as the Governor started speaking, they interrupted with repeated protests. The disruption lasted only a few minutes. By around 10.10 am, the YSRCP members walked out of the House.

Their entire presence lasted roughly eleven minutes.

The quick entry and equally quick exit sparked discussion. Many questioned the purpose of attending the session only to leave almost immediately. Political observers point to a key change introduced today. The Assembly has implemented a digital attendance system based on facial recognition technology. From now on, MLAs must be physically present inside the House for their attendance to be recorded. The earlier system of signing a register has been discontinued. The Speaker introduced the new method to ensure transparency and accountability.

Under this system, members cannot mark attendance remotely or symbolically. They have to enter the chamber and be recorded through facial recognition. This new rule adds an interesting angle to the brief appearance by the opposition MLAs. As the Budget Session moves forward, the focus will now shift to legislative discussions and policy debates. The introduction of digital attendance signals a move toward stricter accountability inside the Assembly.

