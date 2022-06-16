Three Tollywood films in Dasara 2022 Race

The summer holiday season has come to an end and the next biggest season would be Dasara for Telugu cinema. Three Tollywood films are gearing up for release during the season. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film God Father is aimed for September 30th release. Mohan Raja is the director and Nayanthara, Satyadev will be seen in other crucial roles. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film directed by Gopichand Malineni is shooting at a faster pace and the film will hit the screens on October 5th across the globe.

Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film is carrying huge expectations. Akhil Akkineni is gearing up for the biggest bet with Agent, a big-budget and stylish action drama. The makers are in plans to release the film during Dasara this year. The shoot is expected to be concluded by August. Surendar Reddy is the director and AK Entertainments are the producers. For now, God Father, NBK 107 and Agent are in the Dasara 2022 race in Tollywood.