Tirupati Set to Get International Sports City as Andhra Pradesh Pushes All-Round Development

After coming to power, the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has set a clear goal to accelerate development across all sectors. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has emphasised the need to position Andhra Pradesh on the global map by ensuring balanced and inclusive growth across the state. As part of this vision, a long-promised International Sports City in Tirupati is now moving from commitment to execution.

The state government has officially issued orders allocating land for the Tirupati Sports City at Daminedu village in Tirupati Rural mandal. The land has been handed over to the Andhra Pradesh Sports Authority, marking a major step forward for sports infrastructure in the state. Tirupati is already known worldwide as a major spiritual destination. In recent years, it has also emerged as a fast-growing centre for education, healthcare, and tourism. The addition of an International Sports City is expected to further enhance the city’s profile and attract national and global attention.

The proposed Sports City will be developed with modern facilities to host national and international sporting events. Spread across 28.37 acres, the project will include a cricket stadium, an athletics track, indoor sports facilities, hockey and football grounds, and a swimming pool. Officials say the infrastructure will meet international standards and support a wide range of sports disciplines.

Beyond hosting events, the Sports City aims to nurture future athletes. Plans include hostels for players, coaching academies, sports science centres, and training facilities designed to develop young talent. The Sports City is also expected to generate employment and boost the local economy. With land allocation now completed, construction is set to begin soon, signalling a decisive move to strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s presence in the national and international sports arena.