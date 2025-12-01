Title Glimpse: Anand Deverakonda’s Epic

Baby pair Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya are working together for the second time and the film is titled Epic. The title glimpse of Epic is out and it is quite impressive. 90s fame Aditya Hasan is the director of this romantic entertainer and the shooting portions of Epic are completed. Set in the backdrop of London, Epic is a rom-com which is packed with entertainment. The characters of Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi are introduced in the glimpse.

The makers have spent lavishly on the film. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music composer. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. The makers will announce the release date of Epic very soon and the film is expected to release in February 2026. Epic is a continuation of Aditya Hasan’s previous attempt 90s, which was a web series made for ETV Win.