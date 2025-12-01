Why Are Fans Still Holding On? The Painful Reaction to Samantha’s New Beginning

Today, Samantha married Raj Nidimoru. A simple, happy moment. A woman starting a new chapter in her life with someone she chose.

But the peace didn’t last even a few hours. The moment her wedding photos appeared online, the trolling began. Social media is filled with comparisons, judgments and unwanted nostalgia. Many users rushed to mention Naga Chaitanya, dragging up a past that both of them had already walked away from. Some even said, “Chay never posted photos with Sobhita before there wedding, but Samantha posted with Raj.” As if silence on social media is the only proof of dignity.

It is sad, almost painful, to see how fans behave as though they were part of the marriage. As though they were betrayed. As though a celebrity’s happiness must fit inside their expectations.

Samantha has moved on.

Chaitanya has moved on.

But their fans?

They are trapped in a relationship that ended long ago.

The sad part is old interviews and videos of Naga Chaitanya talking about family and values are surfacing online. People are using his own words to attack his ex-wife, turning memories into weapons. Is this really about feminism? Is it about morals? Or is it simply about glorifying a hero and blaming the woman because it feels easy?

Two people ended a marriage. It does not mean they must hide every new moment in fear of public judgment.

Samantha choosing happiness today should not become a punishment.

Chaitanya’s choice of privacy should not become a standard that everyone must follow.

The painful truth is this:

Fans are not protecting anyone.

They are only refusing to let go of a story that ended years ago.

Maybe the real question is not why Samantha shared her pictures. The real question is why we still cannot accept that she deserves a second chance at joy.

And maybe the healing we expect from celebrities is actually the healing we need in ourselves.