x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Why Are Fans Still Holding On? The Painful Reaction to Samantha’s New Beginning

Published on December 1, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Title Glimpse: Anand Deverakonda’s Epic
image
Why Are Fans Still Holding On? The Painful Reaction to Samantha’s New Beginning
image
AP Politics Heats Up as Six MLCs Face Crucial Decision on Their Pending Resignations
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 will do Shiva Thandavam in theatres
image
Buzz: Nani to work with Tamil Director?

Why Are Fans Still Holding On? The Painful Reaction to Samantha’s New Beginning

samantha raj wedding

Today, Samantha married Raj Nidimoru. A simple, happy moment. A woman starting a new chapter in her life with someone she chose.

But the peace didn’t last even a few hours. The moment her wedding photos appeared online, the trolling began. Social media is filled with comparisons, judgments and unwanted nostalgia. Many users rushed to mention Naga Chaitanya, dragging up a past that both of them had already walked away from. Some even said, “Chay never posted photos with Sobhita before there wedding, but Samantha posted with Raj.” As if silence on social media is the only proof of dignity.

It is sad, almost painful, to see how fans behave as though they were part of the marriage. As though they were betrayed. As though a celebrity’s happiness must fit inside their expectations.

Samantha has moved on.
Chaitanya has moved on.
But their fans?
They are trapped in a relationship that ended long ago.

The sad part is old interviews and videos of Naga Chaitanya talking about family and values are surfacing online. People are using his own words to attack his ex-wife, turning memories into weapons. Is this really about feminism? Is it about morals? Or is it simply about glorifying a hero and blaming the woman because it feels easy?

Two people ended a marriage. It does not mean they must hide every new moment in fear of public judgment.

Samantha choosing happiness today should not become a punishment.
Chaitanya’s choice of privacy should not become a standard that everyone must follow.

The painful truth is this:

Fans are not protecting anyone.
They are only refusing to let go of a story that ended years ago.

Maybe the real question is not why Samantha shared her pictures. The real question is why we still cannot accept that she deserves a second chance at joy.

And maybe the healing we expect from celebrities is actually the healing we need in ourselves.

Next Title Glimpse: Anand Deverakonda’s Epic Previous AP Politics Heats Up as Six MLCs Face Crucial Decision on Their Pending Resignations
else

TRENDING

image
Title Glimpse: Anand Deverakonda’s Epic
image
Why Are Fans Still Holding On? The Painful Reaction to Samantha’s New Beginning
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 will do Shiva Thandavam in theatres

Latest

image
Title Glimpse: Anand Deverakonda’s Epic
image
Why Are Fans Still Holding On? The Painful Reaction to Samantha’s New Beginning
image
AP Politics Heats Up as Six MLCs Face Crucial Decision on Their Pending Resignations
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 will do Shiva Thandavam in theatres
image
Buzz: Nani to work with Tamil Director?

Most Read

image
AP Politics Heats Up as Six MLCs Face Crucial Decision on Their Pending Resignations
image
Congress Pushes for Dominance as Village Polls Heat Up in Telangana
image
Bonda Uma Demands Krishna District Be Renamed After Vangaveeti Ranga

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025