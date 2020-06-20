Tollywood First half 2020: Coronavirus plays the spoiler sport

Tollywood opened with a bang this year during Sankranthi. Both the biggies Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo raked huge revenues which gave a huge relief for the film industry. After a series of flops, Nithiin’s Bheeshma made decent money at the box-office in February. Tollywood producers had big plans for summer and 20 remarkable films are in the race to test their luck. Then came coronavirus and spoiled the plans of Tollywood.

All the films are now kept on hold and are waiting for release. Coronavirus is said to have shattered the entire plan of Telugu cinema for the year. As per the current update, the theatres may reopen only in December and not before that. The entire summer chart of films will now release for Christmas and Sankranthi. Right from the producers to the exhibitors, everyone suffers huge losses because of the coronavirus.

Most of the Tollywood producers are not ready to release their films on digital platforms and are ready to wait till the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end and normalcy returns.