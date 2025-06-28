x
Tollywood Producers waiting for OTT Approvals

Published on June 28, 2025 by swathy

Tollywood Producers waiting for OTT Approvals

The new Trend of demands from the Digital Players in Indian Cinema is not healthy and encouraging. The digital players are dictating the release dates and they have imposed new rules to slash down the digital payment if the film fails to fare well in theatres. The latest update is that the Digital Players are asking the producers to initiate the proposal from the scripting stage. Some of the producers have sent bound scripts to the teams of Amazon Prime and Netflix to sell off the digital rights.

Considering the crisis in the market, some of the top producers have decided to start new projects only after they get an assurance or approval from the digital giants. Some of the young actors who have been struggling for success are mounting pressure on the producers to start the shoots. But the producers are in talks with the digital giants to sell off the digital rights so that a percentage of their investment can be recovered. The digital players are putting some of them on hold while some of them are getting approved. This is a new trend between the producers and the digital players.

