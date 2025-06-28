Sreeleela’s Demand shocks Tollywood

Telugu beauty Sreeleela made her debut with Pelli SandaD and the actress never looked back. Though she delivered a series of flops in the recent years, Sreeleela is in demand and she is busy with several crazy projects. Sreeleela has hiked her fee several times in the recent months after she was rushed with a number of offers from Bollywood. The actress is spotted spending so much time in Mumbai and this hints of the actress focusing more on Bollywood.

As per the recent update, Sreeleela is said to be demanding Rs 7 crores per film for her upcoming movies. This is huge for an actress who is doing Telugu films. Some of the Bollywood producers are ready to pay big remuneration for Sreeleela and the actress is demanding a big paycheque considering the offers and her craze. Paying Rs 7 crores for Sreeleela, no Tollywood producer is ready to sign the actress. Sreeleela is shooting for Kartik Aryan’s romantic entertainer Aashiqui 3 and the actress believes that this film cements her position in Hindi.

Though the actress has big dreams, demanding big remuneration at this time of her career is not a great move. She has to balance doing Telugu films and sign Hindi projects.