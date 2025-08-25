Too many Rumors about NTR’s Bollywood Films

After the release of RRR, NTR wanted to team up with Bollywood filmmakers and producers for pan-Indian projects. Ram Charan, Nani and others are in the same path for nationwide stardom while Prabhas and Allu Arjun achieved it sometime ago. NTR tested his luck with War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan and the film ended up as a huge disappointment. NTR is on a break and he did not respond about the debacle of the film.

There are a lot of speculations and stories about his upcoming Bollywood projects. While some of them revealed that Yash Raj Films has kept the upcoming standalone film with NTR on hold, some others speculate that NTR has decided to put his Bollywood plans on hold for now and he is completely focused on Telugu films. There are a number of stories and speculations like never before and NTR decided not to respond about them. He is spending time with his family before getting back to hectic work in September.

He will resume Prashanth Neels’ Dragon next month and the film releases in June 2026. He has films lined up with Trivikram Srinivas and Nelson next year.