Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Home > Movie News

Jagapathi Babu surprises as a Host

Published on August 25, 2025 by sankar

Jagapathi Babu surprises as a Host

Veteran Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu is busy with multiple films. He is a man with an open heart and his life has been open to many. He shares a close bonding with all the actors and directors in Telugu cinema. He is hosting a celebrity talk show for Zee 5 and it is titled Jayammu Nischayammu Ra. The first episode featured Nagarjuna along with his brother Venkat and sister Naga Susheela. The second episode had Sreeleela and her mother in appearance.

The response for Jayammu Nischayammu Ra is overwhelming and Jagapathi Babu’s hosting skills are widely appreciated. The actor hosted the show with ease and he looked natural throughout. The next episode will have Natural Star Nani in attendance. Without great buzz, Jayammu Nischayammu Ra is now ruling the hearts of the Telugu audience. Jagapathi Babu is appreciated for picking up this celebrity talk show.

