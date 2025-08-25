Jagapathi Babu surprises as a Host

Veteran Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu is busy with multiple films. He is a man with an open heart and his life has been open to many. He shares a close bonding with all the actors and directors in Telugu cinema. He is hosting a celebrity talk show for Zee 5 and it is titled Jayammu Nischayammu Ra. The first episode featured Nagarjuna along with his brother Venkat and sister Naga Susheela. The second episode had Sreeleela and her mother in appearance.

The response for Jayammu Nischayammu Ra is overwhelming and Jagapathi Babu’s hosting skills are widely appreciated. The actor hosted the show with ease and he looked natural throughout. The next episode will have Natural Star Nani in attendance. Without great buzz, Jayammu Nischayammu Ra is now ruling the hearts of the Telugu audience. Jagapathi Babu is appreciated for picking up this celebrity talk show.