Top actors to undergo Transformation

Superstar Mahesh Babu started preparing for his next film and he is undergoing a physical transformation for his role. The film will be directed by SS Rajamouli and the filming starts in September this year. He will also be seen with a long hair and the makers kept his look under wraps. Ram Charan will next be seen in a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu. After completing the shoot of Game Changer, Ram Charan will spend atleast two months to transform himself for the role. He will beef up for the role and he will be seen with a long hair and Charan will sport a new look for the role.

NTR is shooting for Devara and War 2 simultaneously. After completing these films, NTR will team up with Prashanth Neel for a high voltage actioner. Prashanth Neel is designing a never-seen new look and NTR will undergo a transformation as per the designed look. He will take a break after completing the current projects. Pan-Indian star Prabhas will play a cop in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Spirit. The duo met a couple of times recently and Sandeep explained about the look. Prabhas will have to get a lean look with muscles to play a cop. He will undergo a transformation for Spirit. Top Tollywood actors will transform themselves for their upcoming movies.