x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Reading Books Benefits
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

“Simham” Confined to Single Digit

Published on June 4, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh to Establish Potti Sriramulu Telugu University
image
How much did Bigg Boss 8 Finalist Prerana Earn?
image
Anushka’s Ghaati locks Summer 2025
image
Akhil Akkineni’s new Film Launched
image
Allu Arjun and family meet Megastar Chiranjeevi

“Simham” Confined to Single Digit

In a strategic move just months before the elections, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Janasena formed an alliance to consolidate the anti-incumbency vote and prevent vote splitting. This coalition aimed to counter the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Jagan Mohan Reddy. In response, YSRCP leaders dismissed the alliance, quoting a famous line from Rajnikanth’s movie, “Sivaji”: “Simham single gaa vastundi, pandule gumpu gaa vasthayi,” meaning “The lion hunts alone while pigs move in flocks.”

The opposition parties retorted, drawing on mythology and epics, where collective action is often employed to defeat a common enemy. They argued that uniting to save the people from perceived harm is both a justified and noble cause.

As the election results are now coming out, the tables have turned. The opponents of YSRCP are mocking Jagan’s earlier statement, twisting the meaning to reflect the current political reality. The phrase “Simham Single” is now being used to highlight YSRCP’s significant reduction in Lok Sabha seats. Previously holding 22 MP seats, the YSRCP has been reduced to just 2-4 seats as per the trend, a sharp decline that has confined them to single digits.

This dramatic outcome underscores the volatility of political fortunes and the effectiveness of strategic alliances. The fall from 22 to 2-4 seats (as per the trend) marks a significant shift in the political landscape, illustrating that even the mightiest can be brought down by united opposition.

Next Venu Swamy Apologizes for Wrong Predictions Previous Top actors to undergo Transformation
else

TRENDING

image
Anushka’s Ghaati locks Summer 2025
image
Akhil Akkineni’s new Film Launched
image
Allu Arjun and family meet Megastar Chiranjeevi

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh to Establish Potti Sriramulu Telugu University
image
How much did Bigg Boss 8 Finalist Prerana Earn?
image
Anushka’s Ghaati locks Summer 2025
image
Akhil Akkineni’s new Film Launched
image
Allu Arjun and family meet Megastar Chiranjeevi

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh to Establish Potti Sriramulu Telugu University
image
Bengaluru techie suicide: Ex-wife and family attested
image
Chandrababu Naidu vows to achieve Bharat Ratna for NTR

Related Articles

Reading Books Benefits Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley