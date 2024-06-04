Venu Swamy Apologizes for Wrong Predictions

Astrologer Venu Swamy made several predictions and they made him famous. But his statements during the recent interviews reached new heights and he faced criticism. Venu Swamy was loud enough and he criticized Prabhas about his career. He also predicted that YS Jagan will retain his power in AP and this went terribly wrong. Even his previous predictions about Revanth Reddy were wrong. Venu Swamy was badly trolled on social media and he released a video today issuing an apology. Venu Swamy also said that he would never make any predictions on films and actors in the coming future.

Venu Swamy will continue as Astrologer and he will not make any political predictions and personal statements on film actors. Venu Swamy is charging big for every appointment and there are speculations that he makes his client spend big through special pujas. Hope Venu Swamy will stay away from making aggressive statements about famous personalities.