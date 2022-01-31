TRS internal surveys says first-time MLAs are a problem

If elections are held now, the ruling TRS in Telangana is sure that it would get a minimum of 40 assembly seats. This is the report of the surveys commissioned by the TRS using opinion survey organizations from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. These survey agencies have pointed out that most of the first-term MLAs have fared quite poorly and they need to be given a dressing down to set things right.

The surveys conducted in December 2021 and January have reportedly revealed that despite the high profile activities of the BJP, it is the Congress which is the main opposition to the TRS. The BJP, which might improve its performance, may end up getting 10 to 14 MLA seats, the survey reportedly revealed.

Meanwhile the TRS has entered into a two-year agreement with Team Prashant Kishore and PK will assist the party with election strategy and political branding. TRS sources confirmed that the agreement has recently been signed. The TRS is also augmenting its IT cell and digital teams. A large number of teams have been recruited for the digital campaigns of the party.

The TRS is also said to be identifying leaders from both the BJP and the Congress at the booth, village and mandal level, who can be lured into the party. This will, however, happen during the election time, say highly placed sources. Till then, these leaders will act as informers for the TRS, sources said.