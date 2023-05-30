Two massive changes for Bimbisara 2

Nandamuri Kalyanram delivered his career’s biggest hit with Bimbisara. Vasishta Mallidi made his directorial debut with this big-budget periodic film. The team of Bimbisara announced a sequel even before the release of the first installment. Vasistha is rushed with several offers and he is all set to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi in his next film. He will not direct the sequel for Bimbisara but he is participating in the script sessions of the sequel. As per the update, Bimbisara 2 shoot will kick-start next year after Kalyanram is done with his current projects.

Disney Plus Hotstar will join the production team along with NTR Arts to make the project even bigger. This would make the project even bigger and more lavish. The new director for Bimbisara 2 will be finalized soon and an official announcement will be made. The cast and crew members too will be finalized once the new director comes on board.