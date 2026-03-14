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Home > Movie News

UBS Release: Fans’ Request for Mythri

Published on March 14, 2026 by swathy

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UBS Release: Fans’ Request for Mythri

Mythri Movie Makers is the top production house of Telugu cinema. Their upcoming release is Ustaad Bhagat Singh featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The film is slated for a grand release on March 19th across the globe. Mythri has distributed films like Raja Saab in the past and they haven’t opened the advance sales till the last minute in Telangana. There is a big confusion about the premiere show schedules and ticket hikes. As a result, the makers and distributors lost a lot of money because of poor planning. This is also because of the delay in issuing the GO from the government of Telangana.

The ticket hike GO along with special permissions for Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been granted in AP. Mega fans are urging Mythri Movie Makers to open the advance bookings at the earliest to avoid last minute confusion. A big opening is on cards for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. With the Supreme Court halting the decision of the Telangana High Court, there will be a chance for ticket hike if the government issues a GO. Mythri Movie Makers have to be extra cautious and get the GO before this weekend so that the advance bookings can be opened and grand plans can be made.

On the other hand, the advance bookings for Dhurandhar: The Revenge are open and the bookings are exceptional. Mega fans are now taking social media to request Mythri to open the advance bookings on a priority basis. The trailer of Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be released today and a grand pre-release event will be held tomorrow in Hyderabad. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is directed by Harish Shankar.

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