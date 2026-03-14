‘Padhe Padhe,’ the Second Single from ‘Rākāsā,’ Introduces a Tender Mood of Quiet Romance

The promotional campaign for Rākāsā continues to evolve with the arrival of its second single, “Padhe Padhe,” a mellow romantic number that adds a softer emotional layer to the film’s soundtrack. The film is written and directed by Manasa Sharma, produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures, and presented by Zee Studios.

With “Padhe Padhe,” the soundtrack briefly steps away from high-energy rhythms and settles into a more reflective space. Lyricist Kittu Vissapragada builds the song around the hesitant beauty of feelings that are only beginning to surface, capturing the small emotional pauses where affection quietly reveals itself. Composer Anudeep Dev structures the melody with a relaxed contemporary flow, while the gentle resonance of the veena adds a graceful musical accent that softens the arrangement. Singer Sindhuja Srinivasan brings the composition to life through a controlled and emotive vocal performance, allowing the song’s warmth to unfold with subtlety rather than intensity.

The release of “Padhe Padhe” follows a series of promotional materials that have steadily drawn attention online. The film’s title glimpse has already crossed 1.9 million views, while the teaser generated notable digital engagement, moving beyond 2.8 million views. The first single “Rapappa” also recorded strong listener response, crossing 1.1 million views on YouTube.

International distribution plans for the film are also being put in place as the release approaches. Atharvana Bhadrakali Pictures will manage the overseas rollout across more than 350 theatres spanning key territories including the USA, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, and Australia. In North America, the film will be distributed by Prathyangira Cinemas, while the soundtrack is being released under the Saregama music label.

Rākāsā features Sangeeth Sobhan and Nayan Sarika in the lead roles, alongside Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Getup Srinu. With its promotional material steadily expanding and the soundtrack revealing new tonal shades, the film continues to build momentum ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on April 3, 2026.