Home > Boxoffice

US BO : Mirai clocks $ 1.7 M, Little Hearts marches ahead

Published on September 15, 2025 by snehith

US BO : Mirai clocks $ 1.7 M, Little Hearts marches ahead

Telugu films dominated the North America box office in the just concluded weekend. Despite facing competition from films like Little Hearts, Lokah and Kishkindhapuri, Teja starrer Mirai emerged as an outright blockbuster in USA during the first weekend. The film scored a terrific haul on Sunday after a sensational opening from premieres and first day run followed by mind-blowing numbers on Saturday.

By the end of Sunday, Mirai grossed around $ 1.7 Million in North America and turned out to be a massive hit. This is after a promising start with $ 400K from Thursday premieres and $ 375K from Friday. On Saturday, the Teja starrer wreaked havoc at the box office by collecting $ 564K. This is the biggest Saturday for a Telugu film after a long time. The Sunday gross varies around $ 350K – $ 400K and the overall tally will stand around $ 1.7 Million by the end of weekend.

Meanwhile, last week’s dark horse Little Hearts is marching towards the $1 million mark. Despite new releases, the film managed to collect impressive revenues in the second weekend. The total gross is close to $ 875K after the end of Sunday. It would be interesting to see if this small film manages to hit the ambitious million dollar mark which will be a rare feat.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas starrer Kishkindhapuri seems to have suffered badly due to the stiff competition. Even though the horror thriller managed to secure positive reviews, the collections are so-so. The film grossed around $ 175K in the first weekend.

Malayalam blockbuster Lokah Chapter:1 Chandra is heading to cross the $ 2 million mark in the next few days. So far, the film grossed $ 1.9 Million after a decent weekend.

