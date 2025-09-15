Bhadrakaali is a blessing for me – Vijay Antony

It is rare to find a humble and jovial multi-talented personally like Vijay Antony. He doesn’t mince his words and at the same time makes an effort to not hurt anyone. He delivered a big success with Maargan, recently, and he is releasing his 25th film, Bhadrakaali, on a grand scale.

The music composer turned producer and actor called it as a blessing for him to work with a director like Arun Prabhu at pre-release event of Bhadrakaali. He further remarked that the director is great in everything and he would be reaching to Pan-India audiences with the film.

He further remarked that for a film to be successful a lot has to fall in place and he is thankful to producer Suresh Babu for his impeccable support. He stated that Bhadrakaali will get a big release among his films with 400 screens.

Vijay Antony showcased his humility by honouring cast and crew. He stated that it had been his pleasure to work with all of them. He requested audiences to watch Bhadrakaali in theatres from 19th September. Ramanjaneyulu Juvvaji and Vijay Antony Corporation produced this Intriguing political thriller.