x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Bhadrakaali is a blessing for me – Vijay Antony

Published on September 15, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
OG needs Buzz outside Telugu States
image
US BO : Mirai clocks $ 1.7 M, Little Hearts marches ahead
image
Bhadrakaali is a blessing for me – Vijay Antony
image
October Packup for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Weekend Box-office: Mirai tops the Show

Bhadrakaali is a blessing for me – Vijay Antony

It is rare to find a humble and jovial multi-talented personally like Vijay Antony. He doesn’t mince his words and at the same time makes an effort to not hurt anyone. He delivered a big success with Maargan, recently, and he is releasing his 25th film, Bhadrakaali, on a grand scale.

The music composer turned producer and actor called it as a blessing for him to work with a director like Arun Prabhu at pre-release event of Bhadrakaali. He further remarked that the director is great in everything and he would be reaching to Pan-India audiences with the film.

He further remarked that for a film to be successful a lot has to fall in place and he is thankful to producer Suresh Babu for his impeccable support. He stated that Bhadrakaali will get a big release among his films with 400 screens.

Vijay Antony showcased his humility by honouring cast and crew. He stated that it had been his pleasure to work with all of them. He requested audiences to watch Bhadrakaali in theatres from 19th September. Ramanjaneyulu Juvvaji and Vijay Antony Corporation produced this Intriguing political thriller.

Next US BO : Mirai clocks $ 1.7 M, Little Hearts marches ahead Previous October Packup for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
else

TRENDING

image
OG needs Buzz outside Telugu States
image
Bhadrakaali is a blessing for me – Vijay Antony
image
October Packup for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Latest

image
OG needs Buzz outside Telugu States
image
US BO : Mirai clocks $ 1.7 M, Little Hearts marches ahead
image
Bhadrakaali is a blessing for me – Vijay Antony
image
October Packup for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
image
Weekend Box-office: Mirai tops the Show

Most Read

image
Amaravati to have NTR Smirtivanam
image
Pawan Kalyan urges Janasena cadre to not fall into the trap
image
Bhogapuram Airport set to be operational in mid 2026

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event