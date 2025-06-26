US Team lands in Mumbai for Allu Arjun

Icon Star Allu Arjun and Atlee are teaming up for the biggest motion picture of the country and the released promotional content and videos are quite impressive. Though the exact genre was not revealed, the team made sure that Allu Arjun and Atlee film will have all the needed ingredients of a star hero’s film. The VFX work has been offered to some of the top VFX firms based in the USA. A team of VFX experts have been flown down from the USA to personally monitor the shoot and take care of the VFX work.

They will be in Mumbai till the shoot completes. A major part of the shoot will also take place in the USA. The current schedule will last for a month in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone has been announced as the leading lady and the actress is yet to join the sets. Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor are the other leading ladies and speculations say that Mrunal has joined the sets along with Allu Arjun. Bunny too is camped in Mumbai and is completely focused on the shoot of this untitled film. Sun Pictures are the producers and some of the top technicians of the country are working for this visual spectacle.