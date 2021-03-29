Vakeel Saab Trailer: Pink in Pawan Kalyan’s Style

Advertisement

Vakeel Saab Trailer

When Pawan Kalyan took a call to remake Pink in Telugu, his fans and film fraternity weren’t happy with the decision. But the promotional content and the teaser of Vakeel Saab impressed the fans big time. The fans are left in delight after Vakeel Saab is laced with all the needed commercial ingredients. Director Sriram Venu is lauded across the social media circles. The trailer of Vakeel Saab is released today and it narrates the basic story and about how Pawan is presented in the film.

The trailer will give goosebumps for fans and the film also has some strong emotional content along with a high voltage court sequence. The basic theme of Pink wasn’t disturbed hints the trailer. Thaman’s background score elevates the entire trailer well. Pawan Kalyan’s mannerisms and the way he is presented will be a treat for Pawan Kalyan’s fans. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya have prominent roles as struggling young girls. Pawan plays a lawyer who supports them in their tough times. In one word, Pawan Kalyan has a sure-shot winner with Vakeel Saab. All the three songs are on the top of the music charts and the expectations reached sky-high. Produced by Dil Raju, Vakeel Saab hits the screens on April 9th all over the world.