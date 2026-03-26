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Home > Movie News

Varanasi: Rajamouli doing it First Time

Published on March 26, 2026 by sankar

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Varanasi: Rajamouli doing it First Time

SS Rajamouli is a man who thrives for perfection. Most of his films got delayed by months as he never compromised on the output. There is a huge delay in the post-production work as Rajamouli never compromises on the visual output. There are long breaks between the shooting schedules of his films as Rajamouli has a strict plan to execute. Even for films like Baahubali, Rajamouli missed the release date after the announcement. But for Varanasi, there are no delays in the shoot and everything is happening as per the plan that is chalked out.

The shooting schedules are happening as per the plan and there is no delay in the shoot as of now. As planned, Rajamouli and his team will wrap up the shoot of the film by August. At the same time, the post-production works are started and Varanasi will not miss the release plan of April 7th, 2027. For the first time, Rajamouli and his team are meeting the deadlines of shoot and they are confident enough of hitting the screens as per the plan.

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