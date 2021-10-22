Varudu Kaavalenu Trailer: Pleasant and Emotional

Naga Shaurya’s next film is Varudu Kaavalenu and it is expected to be a family entertainer with a strong emotional drama. The makers unveiled the trailer of Varudu Kaavalenu and it looks pleasant, emotional with sensible entertainment. Varudu Kaavalenu is the story of Aakash (Naga Shaurya) and Bhoomi (Ritu Varma) who are two different people. Bhoomi plays a tough girl while Aakash tries hard to win her love. The trailer looks rich with some grand production values and Murali Sharma, Nadiya, Vennela Kishore, Praveen will be seen in other important roles.

Naga Shaurya looks ultra-stylish as Aakash in Varudu Kaavalenu and the trailer keeps good expectations on the film. Vishal Chandrasekhar composed the music and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi produced Varudu Kaavalenu on Sithara Entertainments banner. Varudu Kaavalenu is hitting the screens on October 29th all over.