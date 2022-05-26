Vijay, Vamshi Paidipally Completes 25 Days Of Crucial Schedule

Vijay and Vamshi Paidipally’s untitled movie under Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations banner is done with its first schedule. It’s a lengthy schedule of 25 days and Vamshi Paidipally well utilized the bulk call sheets provided by Vijay and other artists, as very important episodes were shot on the lead cast.

Vamshi Paidipally roped in many noted actors for the movie who all took part in the first schedule. The shoot is said to have happened in a smooth manner. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady opposite Vijay in the movie that has music by S Thaman.

They have also released a working still where Vamshi Paidipally is seen explaining a scene to be shot with hero Vijay. Karthick Palani is the cinematographer.

The movie is slated for Pongal release, 2023.