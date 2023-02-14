Vijay Varma hints about his relationship with Tamannaah

Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s dating rumours started when the couple was spotted partying and kissing each other at a party. Vijay Varma never left a chance to end these rumours, he kept posting some information along with some interesting tags like ‘Lunch date’ and so. Now the actor once again took his Instagram and posted a status on Valentine’s day.

Vijay Varma’s status was two persons legs and their shoes with a love emoji in between. Netizens started thinking that the other person in the image is Tamannah Bhatia and started guessing that Vijay Varma is trying to make their relationship official on Valentine’s day eve.