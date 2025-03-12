x
Home > Politics

Vijaya Sai Reddy Faces CID Probe Over Alleged Illegal Share Transfers

Published on March 12, 2025 by swathy

Vijaya Sai Reddy Faces CID Probe Over Alleged Illegal Share Transfers

Former MP Vijay Sai Reddy was questioned by the Mangalagiri CID police regarding allegations of illegally transferring shares from K.V. Rao, the chairman of Kakinada Port Private Limited. The interrogation, which lasted nearly four and a half hours, focused on how the shares were acquired and whether any coercion was involved.

The CID officials sought clarity on the role of Vijay Sai Reddy and others in the alleged forceful acquisition of shares. The case stems from a complaint filed by K.V. Rao, which also names Vikrant Reddy, Sarath Chandra Reddy, Sridhar, and Arvindo Realty Infra. The probe revealed that approximately ₹500 crore was transferred from Arvindo Realty to K.V. Rao, a matter that has raised eyebrows.

Speaking to the media after the interrogation, Vijaya Sai Reddy denied any involvement in the financial dealings of Arvindo Realty. He clarified that his only connection with the company was through his daughter’s marriage into the family and that he had no financial ties. He also distanced himself from Vikrant Reddy, stating that while he knew him as the son of Subba Reddy, he had no knowledge of the ₹500 crore transaction.

Vijay Sai Reddy expressed frustration over being dragged into the case, alleging that political brokers were behind the accusations. He claimed that certain second-tier leaders within the YSRCP had created a rift between him and Ex Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, leading to his decision to quit the party. “My heart is broken, and I have no intention of returning to the YSRCP,” he said, emphasizing his emotional disconnect from the party.

