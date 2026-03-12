Viral Now: Hardik Pandya Lands into Legal Trouble

Indian Star All-rounder Hardik Pandya has landed into a legal trouble after the final of the T20 World Cup that took place in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. An advocate based in Pune has filed a complaint against Hardik Pandya for insulting the national flag during the success celebrations of the T20 World Cup. The cops from Shivaji Nagar police station officer confirmed that the complaint application was submitted by advocate Wajid Khan.

Hardik Pandya has wrapped up the tri-colour around his body after the match and his behaviour has landed into controversy. “The act constitutes an offence under the relevant law, and legal action should be taken. It is the duty of every citizen to respect the dignity of the national flag,” the complaint application stated. Hardik Pandya was also spotted along with his girlfriend in the stadium after the match and some of their videos together went viral on social media. Hardik Pandya has landed into controversies several times in the past and he is one of the highest paid Indian players.