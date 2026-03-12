Collar Ey Etthara: Biggest Massbuster

As Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar, gears up for its grand release on March 19th, the buzz around the film is at an all-time high. Every song and every glimpse has ignited massive enthusiasm, and ahead of the trailer launch on March 14th, the makers have now dropped the third single- Collar Ey Etthara.

With Devi Sri Prasad at the musical helm, the composition roars with pounding percussion, racing rhythms, and an electrifying hookline. The soundscape is engineered to amplify Pawan Kalyan’s heroic aura- thunderous, commanding, and instantly addictive.

Lyricist Kasarla Shyam adds punch with lines that elevate Pawan Kalyan’s persona, while Ram Miriyala fuels the track with raw energy through his thumping, high-impact vocals.

Visually, the song is a feast. Star choreographer Dinesh Kumar crafts dynamic, mass-loaded movements that sync perfectly with Pawan Kalyan’s trademark swag. The collar hookstep lands with vintage PK attitude and is sure to be a rage among fans. Raashii Khanna adds vibrance as she joins the celebration in a grand setup bursting with colours and hundreds of dancers.

With the first two singles already ruling charts, Collar Ey Etthara is set to be the biggest massbuster.