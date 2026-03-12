x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Collar Ey Etthara: Biggest Massbuster

Published on March 12, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Viral Now: Hardik Pandya Lands into Legal Trouble
image
Collar Ey Etthara: Biggest Massbuster
image
Rashmika Threatens of Initiating Legal Action
image
Big Shock: Amazon withdraws from Jana Nayagan Deal
image
Charan’s Peddi: True Immersion In Dolby Cinema

Collar Ey Etthara: Biggest Massbuster

As Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar, gears up for its grand release on March 19th, the buzz around the film is at an all-time high. Every song and every glimpse has ignited massive enthusiasm, and ahead of the trailer launch on March 14th, the makers have now dropped the third single- Collar Ey Etthara.

With Devi Sri Prasad at the musical helm, the composition roars with pounding percussion, racing rhythms, and an electrifying hookline. The soundscape is engineered to amplify Pawan Kalyan’s heroic aura- thunderous, commanding, and instantly addictive.

Lyricist Kasarla Shyam adds punch with lines that elevate Pawan Kalyan’s persona, while Ram Miriyala fuels the track with raw energy through his thumping, high-impact vocals.

Visually, the song is a feast. Star choreographer Dinesh Kumar crafts dynamic, mass-loaded movements that sync perfectly with Pawan Kalyan’s trademark swag. The collar hookstep lands with vintage PK attitude and is sure to be a rage among fans. Raashii Khanna adds vibrance as she joins the celebration in a grand setup bursting with colours and hundreds of dancers.

With the first two singles already ruling charts, Collar Ey Etthara is set to be the biggest massbuster.

Next Viral Now: Hardik Pandya Lands into Legal Trouble Previous Rashmika Threatens of Initiating Legal Action
else

TRENDING

image
Viral Now: Hardik Pandya Lands into Legal Trouble
image
Collar Ey Etthara: Biggest Massbuster
image
Rashmika Threatens of Initiating Legal Action

Latest

image
Viral Now: Hardik Pandya Lands into Legal Trouble
image
Collar Ey Etthara: Biggest Massbuster
image
Rashmika Threatens of Initiating Legal Action
image
Big Shock: Amazon withdraws from Jana Nayagan Deal
image
Charan’s Peddi: True Immersion In Dolby Cinema

Most Read

image
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Kavitha Receive Fresh Notice
image
Severe LPG Crisis Hits Andhra Pradesh Hotels, Prices Rise as Kitchens Struggle to Survive
image
Chandrababu Naidu Pushes Fast Track for Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Greenfield Highway

Related Articles

Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot