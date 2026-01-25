Viral: Pawan Kalyan Offers Prayers at Gurudwara

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited Maharashtra on Saturday and took part in a spiritually significant programme in Nanded. He was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the visit.

The two leaders paid their respects at the historic Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, one of the five most sacred seats of Sikhism. Pawan Kalyan offered special prayers at the samadhi of Guru Gobind Singh and presented a holy chadar as a mark of reverence. Dressed in traditional Sikh attire and wearing a turban, he was seen embracing the spiritual customs with humility and respect.

The visit was part of the 350th Shaheedi Samagam of Guru Tegh Bahadur, a commemorative event that honours the supreme sacrifice of the Sikh Guru. Pawan Kalyan participated in the special prayers held at the gurudwara and later completed a circumambulation of the sanctum.

At the gurudwara premises, Sikh religious leaders and members of the management committee extended a warm welcome to the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister. Under the leadership of the chairman, he was formally honoured with a traditional Sikh turban. He was also presented with a commemorative memento and a kirpan, which holds deep spiritual significance in Sikh tradition.

Pawan Kalyan and Devendra Fadnavis also paid obeisance at the Nishan Sahib, a revered symbol of Sikh faith, located within the gurudwara complex. Following the darshan, Pawan Kalyan inaugurated an electronic donation facility installed at the gurudwara to support devotees and visitors.

Speaking after the visit, Pawan Kalyan said the life and sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur continue to inspire the entire nation. He described it as a great honour to participate in the Shaheedi Samagam and stated that such moments strengthen values of courage, faith, and selfless service.