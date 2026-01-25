x
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabali

Published on January 25, 2026 by sankar

Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabali

Vijay Deverakonda is shooting for an expensive periodic drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The duo worked together for Taxiwala in the past. Rahul has done extensive pre-production work for over a year and he started the shoot recently. The film is tentatively titled VD14 and the makers will release the first look and the title of the film. Ranabali is the title locked for the project and an announcement will be made tomorrow on the occasion of Republic Day.

Hollywood actors Arnoldo Vosloo and Benedict Garrett will be seen in important roles. The film is set in the 18th century and is planned on a record budget. T Series and Mythri Movie Makers are jointly producing this prestigious film. Ranabali is slated for release next year across all the languages. Ajay and Atul are scoring the music and background score for Ranabali.

