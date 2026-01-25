Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabali

Vijay Deverakonda is shooting for an expensive periodic drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The duo worked together for Taxiwala in the past. Rahul has done extensive pre-production work for over a year and he started the shoot recently. The film is tentatively titled VD14 and the makers will release the first look and the title of the film. Ranabali is the title locked for the project and an announcement will be made tomorrow on the occasion of Republic Day.

Hollywood actors Arnoldo Vosloo and Benedict Garrett will be seen in important roles. The film is set in the 18th century and is planned on a record budget. T Series and Mythri Movie Makers are jointly producing this prestigious film. Ranabali is slated for release next year across all the languages. Ajay and Atul are scoring the music and background score for Ranabali.