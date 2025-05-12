x
Home > Movie News

Vishal Collapses on Stage during an Event

Published on May 12, 2025 by nymisha

Vishal Collapses on Stage during an Event

Tamil actor Vishal has been in news in the past because of his health issues and his weight loss. He soon recovered and issued a clarification that he is completely healthy. During an event last night in Villupuram, Vishal collapsed on the stage and he was rushed to a hospital. The actor’s health is currently stable and he is in recovering mode. He is currently treated in a private hospital and his fans are left worried about the frequent health issues that are haunting Vishal.

As per the sources, Vishal is suffering with high fever and fatigue but he attended the event. He is also working without breaks for his upcoming movies and he has no time for rest. He suffered from dengue in January after which a similar incident took place. His team is yet to issue an official statement for the same. For now, Vishal is in recovering mode.

