Vishwak Sen responds about Criticism and Trolls for Laila

Vishwak Sen is one capable actor in Telugu cinema but his recent films fell short of expectations. His recent outing Laila is a disaster and Vishwak Sen was brutally trolled and criticized. After the failure of Laila, Vishwak Sen came out with a post apologizing to the audience and his fans for falling short of expectations. He said that the audience has the right to criticize him and he promised to come back with the right film. This is his post:

“Namaste, I acknowledge that my recent films haven’t met expectations. My last film received constructive criticism, which I wholeheartedly accept. To my well-wishers and those who believe in me, I sincerely apologize. My intention has always been to bring something fresh to the audience, and I deeply respect the feedback I’ve received. Moving forward, I promise that whether my films are class or mass, they will never cross the line into vulgarity. If I make a bad film, you have every right to criticize me because it was you who stood by me with unconditional love when I had no one. Since the beginning of my career, I have chosen stories that connected with you, and I will continue to do so. But from now on, it won’t just be about making good films-every single scene of mine will count. I also want to take this moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the producers and distributors who have placed their trust in me and supported my journey. A special thanks to my backbone – the directors and writers who have shaped me into the actor I am today. Thank you all for your constructive criticism. I will be back soon with a strong and promising project. Until then, I truly appreciate your unwavering support through my highs and lows. It means the world to me” posted Vishwak Sen