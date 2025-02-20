x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vishwak Sen responds about Criticism and Trolls for Laila

Published on February 20, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju busy planning a Remake
image
Viral: Tragic Incident: Hyderabad Doctor Swept Away in Tungabhadra River
image
Nani as Arjun Sarkar loading for his Birthday
image
Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava declared Tax Free in These States
image
Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Meet Union Minister Over Irrigation Projects

Vishwak Sen responds about Criticism and Trolls for Laila

Vishwak Sen is one capable actor in Telugu cinema but his recent films fell short of expectations. His recent outing Laila is a disaster and Vishwak Sen was brutally trolled and criticized. After the failure of Laila, Vishwak Sen came out with a post apologizing to the audience and his fans for falling short of expectations. He said that the audience has the right to criticize him and he promised to come back with the right film. This is his post:

“Namaste, I acknowledge that my recent films haven’t met expectations. My last film received constructive criticism, which I wholeheartedly accept. To my well-wishers and those who believe in me, I sincerely apologize. My intention has always been to bring something fresh to the audience, and I deeply respect the feedback I’ve received. Moving forward, I promise that whether my films are class or mass, they will never cross the line into vulgarity. If I make a bad film, you have every right to criticize me because it was you who stood by me with unconditional love when I had no one. Since the beginning of my career, I have chosen stories that connected with you, and I will continue to do so. But from now on, it won’t just be about making good films-every single scene of mine will count. I also want to take this moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the producers and distributors who have placed their trust in me and supported my journey. A special thanks to my backbone – the directors and writers who have shaped me into the actor I am today. Thank you all for your constructive criticism. I will be back soon with a strong and promising project. Until then, I truly appreciate your unwavering support through my highs and lows. It means the world to me” posted Vishwak Sen

Next Mohanlal announces Drishyam 3 with Jeethu Joseph Previous NTRNeel’s magnum opus shoot kickstarts with massive episode
else

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju busy planning a Remake
image
Nani as Arjun Sarkar loading for his Birthday
image
Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava declared Tax Free in These States

Latest

image
Dil Raju busy planning a Remake
image
Viral: Tragic Incident: Hyderabad Doctor Swept Away in Tungabhadra River
image
Nani as Arjun Sarkar loading for his Birthday
image
Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava declared Tax Free in These States
image
Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Meet Union Minister Over Irrigation Projects

Most Read

image
Viral: Tragic Incident: Hyderabad Doctor Swept Away in Tungabhadra River
image
Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Meet Union Minister Over Irrigation Projects
image
Pawan Kalyan does a Yogi Adityanath at Delhi CM swearing-in

Related Articles

Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025 Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event Upasana Konidela At Harvard Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White Samantha Latest Photoshoot Thandel Team At CCL Match Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look