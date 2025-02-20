NTRNeel’s magnum opus shoot kickstarts with massive episode

Man of Masses NTR and Maverick director Prashanth Neel are set to create a sensation with the upcoming film “NTRNeel.” The film launched recently, and today the makers kickstarted the shoot in an epic way at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the film’s update, and that day has finally arrived. In this schedule, makers will be canning a massive episode with more than 2000 junior artists.

The scale of the film will be epic and will leave everyone awestruck. Tarak will join the next schedule.

The film will hit the big screens on January 9, 2026, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. This action epic will be a Sankranti treat for fans and movie lovers. Prashanth Neel, known for his blockbuster hits like KGF Series and Salaar is expected to bring his unique mass vision to this project.

The film is bankrolled by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju under prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and NTR banner. Bhuvan Gowda will handle the cinematography, while the sensational Ravi Basrur will score the music.

Production design will be managed by Chalapathi. This monumental project brings together talented and ace technicians to create a mass cinematic extravaganza for Sankranthi 2026.

