x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NTRNeel’s magnum opus shoot kickstarts with massive episode

Published on February 20, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju busy planning a Remake
image
Viral: Tragic Incident: Hyderabad Doctor Swept Away in Tungabhadra River
image
Nani as Arjun Sarkar loading for his Birthday
image
Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava declared Tax Free in These States
image
Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Meet Union Minister Over Irrigation Projects

NTRNeel’s magnum opus shoot kickstarts with massive episode

Man of Masses NTR and Maverick director Prashanth Neel are set to create a sensation with the upcoming film “NTRNeel.” The film launched recently, and today the makers kickstarted the shoot in an epic way at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the film’s update, and that day has finally arrived. In this schedule, makers will be canning a massive episode with more than 2000 junior artists.

The scale of the film will be epic and will leave everyone awestruck. Tarak will join the next schedule.

The film will hit the big screens on January 9, 2026, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. This action epic will be a Sankranti treat for fans and movie lovers. Prashanth Neel, known for his blockbuster hits like KGF Series and Salaar is expected to bring his unique mass vision to this project.

The film is bankrolled by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju under prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and NTR banner. Bhuvan Gowda will handle the cinematography, while the sensational Ravi Basrur will score the music.

Production design will be managed by Chalapathi. This monumental project brings together talented and ace technicians to create a mass cinematic extravaganza for Sankranthi 2026.
One attachment
• Scanned by Gmail

Next Vishwak Sen responds about Criticism and Trolls for Laila Previous A Sequel for Prabhas’ Raja Saab
else

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju busy planning a Remake
image
Nani as Arjun Sarkar loading for his Birthday
image
Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava declared Tax Free in These States

Latest

image
Dil Raju busy planning a Remake
image
Viral: Tragic Incident: Hyderabad Doctor Swept Away in Tungabhadra River
image
Nani as Arjun Sarkar loading for his Birthday
image
Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava declared Tax Free in These States
image
Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Meet Union Minister Over Irrigation Projects

Most Read

image
Viral: Tragic Incident: Hyderabad Doctor Swept Away in Tungabhadra River
image
Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Meet Union Minister Over Irrigation Projects
image
Pawan Kalyan does a Yogi Adityanath at Delhi CM swearing-in

Related Articles

Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025 Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event Upasana Konidela At Harvard Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White Samantha Latest Photoshoot Thandel Team At CCL Match Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look