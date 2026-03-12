x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vrushakarma: Chay’s Action-Hero Muscular Look

Published on March 12, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Vrushakarma: Chay’s Action-Hero Muscular Look
image
Sharwa Goes All Out For Biker, Stunning Makeover
image
Dacoit Treatment Is Different In Telugu & Hindi: Sesh
image
Dhurandhar 2 Wave is Bigger than Predicted
image
Eight Week OTT: Can this be Implemented in the South?

Vrushakarma: Chay’s Action-Hero Muscular Look

Naga Chaitanya’s latest physical transformation for the upcoming mythical thriller Vrushakarma has set social media abuzz, showcasing a muscular avatar that marks a significant departure from his earlier romantic hero image.

The gym photos, capturing him mid-workout with dumbbells in hand, reveals a chiseled physique honed through rigorous training, complete with defined abs, broad shoulders, and vascular arms that scream action-hero readiness.

This beefed-up look, paired with a full, thick beard and neatly styled wavy hair, lends him an intense, mature demeanor perfectly suited to his character as the treasure hunter Arjun in director Karthik Varma Dandu’s ambitious project.

The first glimpse of the film, unveiled few days ago, further amplified excitement, with Sukumar’s backing and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead adding to the anticipation for this genre-bending spectacle.

Previous Sharwa Goes All Out For Biker, Stunning Makeover
else

TRENDING

image
Vrushakarma: Chay’s Action-Hero Muscular Look
image
Sharwa Goes All Out For Biker, Stunning Makeover
image
Dacoit Treatment Is Different In Telugu & Hindi: Sesh

Latest

image
Vrushakarma: Chay’s Action-Hero Muscular Look
image
Sharwa Goes All Out For Biker, Stunning Makeover
image
Dacoit Treatment Is Different In Telugu & Hindi: Sesh
image
Dhurandhar 2 Wave is Bigger than Predicted
image
Eight Week OTT: Can this be Implemented in the South?

Most Read

image
CM Revanth Reddy to Attend ‘Moosi Invites’ Event in Hyderabad on March 13
image
Medha Patkar Urges CM Revanth to Halt Musi Event, Traces Back to Chandrababu Era
image
Fire Near Amaravati Secretariat Raises Suspicion During Collectors Conference

Related Articles

Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot