Vrushakarma: Chay’s Action-Hero Muscular Look

Naga Chaitanya’s latest physical transformation for the upcoming mythical thriller Vrushakarma has set social media abuzz, showcasing a muscular avatar that marks a significant departure from his earlier romantic hero image.

The gym photos, capturing him mid-workout with dumbbells in hand, reveals a chiseled physique honed through rigorous training, complete with defined abs, broad shoulders, and vascular arms that scream action-hero readiness.

This beefed-up look, paired with a full, thick beard and neatly styled wavy hair, lends him an intense, mature demeanor perfectly suited to his character as the treasure hunter Arjun in director Karthik Varma Dandu’s ambitious project.

The first glimpse of the film, unveiled few days ago, further amplified excitement, with Sukumar’s backing and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead adding to the anticipation for this genre-bending spectacle.