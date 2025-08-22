x
What a Lineup Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Published on August 22, 2025 by sankar

What a Lineup Lokesh Kanagaraj?

Lokesh Kanagaraj is the most happening director of Indian cinema and he has a series of big-budget films lined up. Though Coolie failed to live up to the expectations and even after Lokesh Kanagaraj receiving criticism, he has several films lined up. Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to direct the biggest ever multi-starrer featuring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. He will soon direct Karthi in Khaithi 2 and he has Rolex with Suriya.

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan announced a superhero film with Lokesh Kanagaraj and he said that he was impressed with the idea. Lokesh Kanagaraj also has Vikram 2 with Kamal Haasan and rumors say that the talented director is in touch with top actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu. Tollywood’s top production house Mythri Movie Makers also paid a big advance for Lokesh Kanagaraj. Here is his upcoming projects which are confirmed for now:

Multi-starrer with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan
Khaithi 2 with Karthi
Vikram 2 with Kamal Haasan
Rolex with Suriya
A Superhero film with Aamir Khan

Ravipudi claims no VFX used for Chiru's looks
