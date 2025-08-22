Ravipudi claims no VFX used for Chiru’s looks

In an era with VFX dominated larger-than-life commercial potboilers, Telugu filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, who commands a stupendous track record with back-to-back hits, says he will provide wholesome entertainment without using any VFX effects. He made this statement on the eve of launching the title of his upcoming film with Tollywood Megastar in the lead role.

Talking to the media after the launch of a vintage trailer presenting Chiranjeevi back in his elements, Ravipudi said they used very little amount of VFX which is not even five percent in ‘Mana Shankar Prasad Garu’ and promised that he will showcase the iconic actor and his childhood hero in a never-before-seen avatar that will entertain his fandom to the core. He asserted that Chiru’s looks are organic and without any use of VFX. It seems like Ravipudi wants to ensure that there won’t be any rumours on Chiru’s look because it has become so common these days for filmmakers to enhance the looks of their heroes with special effects.

The Sankranti ki Vastunnam director exuded confidence in reaching the high anticipation surrounding the film when it releases for Sankranti next year. He stated that songs and comedy in the film came out exceptionally well. He thanked Victory Venkatesh for giving voice over to the teaser and also maintained that there will be many surprise elements in the film which will be revealed one by one. He said the glimpse is just a small hint of what is going to be an out and out entertainer which exceeds all expectations.

The brief glimpse of Mana Shankar Prasad Garu sparked a huge buzz on the film as it has Chiru in his best looks in recent with a signature style swag and mannerisms. The hype on the film has now shot through the roof.