‘What a shame’, KTR reacts to Andhra BJP’s promise of liquor at Rs 75

“Wah… What a scheme! What a shame!” — is how TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao reacted to Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju’s promise of cheap liquor at Rs 75 if BJP is voted to power in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Vijayawada on Tuesday, Veerraju had also said that if the state’s revenues improve, the government will further bring down the price to Rs 50.

“Wah… What a scheme! What a shame. AP BJP stoops to a new low,” tweeted Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and state minister K.T. Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, on Wednesday.

Somu Veerraju had said during his speech that one crore people who consume alcohol should vote for the BJP in 2024 and get cheap liquor for Rs 75.

“If the revenues are good, we will give it for only Rs 50,” he said.

“Is it the national policy of the BJP to supply cheap liquor at Rs 50, or is this bumper offer only for states where the desperation is ‘high’,” asked KTR, who is the son of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Meanwhile, YSR Telangana Party leader Y.S. Sharmila also joined the issue by reacting to KTR’s tweet.

“BJP is for cheap liquor. TRS is for costly liquor, liquor everywhere, liquor anytime, loot in the name of liquor, make people & youth addictive to liquor. Throw women safety aside, force sell liquor. Liquor next to school, liquor in every village. Blood sucking liquor & leaders,” Sharmila tweeted, tagging KTR.

Sharmila is the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.