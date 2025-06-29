x
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
What’s happening with Chiru’s Vishwambhara ?

Published on June 29, 2025 by nymisha

What’s happening with Chiru’s Vishwambhara ?

Chiranjeevi Allegedly Pulls VV Vinayak to Assist with Vishwambhara VFX Issues

It has been more than 18 long months since Megastar Chiranjeevi’s ambitious socio-fantasy adventure drama Vishwambhara kicked off its shooting formalities amid high expectations. Happening director Vassishta ,who sprung a surprise by delivering a blockbuster with Bimbisara, promised to present Chiru in an iconic and never-before-seen avatar.

The makers initially announced that the film will hit the screens for Sankranti 2025. However, the backlash received for the first look teaser which was unveiled on Chiru’s birthday last year due to substandard graphics has derailed the release plans as the team was forced to rework the visual effects so as to offset the negative buzz. Since then, there hasn’t been anything heard about this big-budget entertainer.

After missing out Sankranti festival, the team hoped for a grand Summer release. However, the delay in VFX works further postponed the release indefinitely. Later, it was speculated that they will be aiming for release in August as a birthday treat to Mega fans. But, the uncertainty on the release date continues as there is no clarity on when the pending activities will be completed.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi started shooting for Anil Ravipudi’s family entertainer which is targeting Sankranti 2026 season. He will be completing his portions in the next couple of months. So, Ravipudi’s film will not miss the festival season. With Dussehra season and the ideal December month already booked with several biggies, Vishwambhara will be left with the only option to aim for Summer 2026.

Mega fans are hoping for some formal update from UV Creations about the progress of the film and the release plans at least on Chiru’s birthday this year.

