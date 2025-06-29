What’s happening with Chiru’s Vishwambhara ?

It has been more than 18 long months since Megastar Chiranjeevi’s ambitious socio-fantasy adventure drama Vishwambhara kicked off its shooting formalities amid high expectations. Happening director Vassishta ,who sprung a surprise by delivering a blockbuster with Bimbisara, promised to present Chiru in an iconic and never-before-seen avatar.

The makers initially announced that the film will hit the screens for Sankranti 2025. However, the backlash received for the first look teaser which was unveiled on Chiru’s birthday last year due to substandard graphics has derailed the release plans as the team was forced to rework the visual effects so as to offset the negative buzz. Since then, there hasn’t been anything heard about this big-budget entertainer.

After missing out Sankranti festival, the team hoped for a grand Summer release. However, the delay in VFX works further postponed the release indefinitely. Later, it was speculated that they will be aiming for release in August as a birthday treat to Mega fans. But, the uncertainty on the release date continues as there is no clarity on when the pending activities will be completed.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi started shooting for Anil Ravipudi’s family entertainer which is targeting Sankranti 2026 season. He will be completing his portions in the next couple of months. So, Ravipudi’s film will not miss the festival season. With Dussehra season and the ideal December month already booked with several biggies, Vishwambhara will be left with the only option to aim for Summer 2026.

Mega fans are hoping for some formal update from UV Creations about the progress of the film and the release plans at least on Chiru’s birthday this year.